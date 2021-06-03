RBI crypto relief is not the end, it’s just the beginning

The government is formulating a bill on cryptocurrencies. While the contents are not yet known, the Centre in February had said that the bill would seek to ban all private crypto such as bitcoin and ether. However, of late, government hinted that it would take a “calibrated approach" towards digital assets. As per experts, given the place of cryptocurrencies in India’s finance ecosystem, an outright ban seems to be unlikely. However, some sort of regulation or oversight control by the government may be expected.