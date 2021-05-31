In a major relief for crypto exchanges and investors, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday clarified that the 2018 circular directing lenders to stop dealing in virtual currencies was no longer valid, as it was quashed by the Supreme Court in March 2020. The clarification came after leading banks such as HDFC Bank and the State Bank of Indian in the past few days cautioned their customers through emails against dealing in virtual currencies such as bitcoin citing the circular.

While HDFC Bank had requested customers, who have received the email to visit the nearest bank branch within 30 days to clarify the nature of these transactions, SBI warned its clients that the usage of its credit card for transactions on virtual currency, merchant platforms may lead to suspension or cancellation of their SBI credit card.

“It has come to our attention through media reports that certain banks or regulated entities have cautioned their customers against dealing in virtual currencies by making a reference to the RBI circular DBR.No.BP.BC.104/08.13.102/2017-18 dated 6 April 2018," the central bank said in a notification.

“As such, in view of the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the circular is no longer valid from the date of the Supreme Court judgement, and therefore cannot be cited or quoted from," RBI’s notification added.

Over the past few weeks, cryptocurrency exchanges as well as investors in the country have been facing issues on the banking services front after some of the lenders severed ties with the industry.

The industry has been requesting the RBI to provide clarification on the circular. "We welcome the move from RBI to clarify the stand around the old circular, which was set aside by Supreme Court. I hope the confusion around the same ends now. We also respect the concern the banks may have around AML policies and discussions around the same will make the industry stronger and investors and investments safer," said Sumit Gupta, CEO, CoinDCX.

Reportedly, RBI earlier this month had informally asked banks to stay away from businesses dealing in cryptocurrencies. ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Paytm Payments Bank are among the prominent names to sever ties with the sector.

“This document is a ray of hope for the Indian crypto ecosystem. We really appreciate Reserve Bank of India’s clarification on this. We hope that this circular encourages banks to update their compliance teams and provide banking access to Indian crypto exchanges," said Nischal Shetty, CEO and founder, WazirX.

Meanwhile, in Monday’s notification, RBI has asked lending institutions to continue to carry out customer due diligence processes in line with regulations governing standards for know your customer, anti-money laundering, combating of financing of terrorism and obligations of regulated entities under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA), 2002 in addition to ensuring compliance with relevant provisions under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for overseas remittances.

