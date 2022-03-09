The proposed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to be issued by the Reserve Bank will play a critical role in improving the speed of transactions and reducing the cost of cash, a Deloitte report said on Wednesday.

The report said CBDCs are likely to drive efficiencies and effectiveness of a jurisdiction's payments system by ensuring that its users access safe digital money. CBDCs will provide users with a sovereign option as compared to other less safe digital instruments, which may lead to less reliable payments, relatively volatile store of value and potentially erode monetary and financial stability.

"It may be especially important in the future as the use of cash declines and new forms of 'value transfer alternatives' become more widely used in the payment cycle," it said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to come out with a central bank-backed digital currency, using blockchain technology in 2022-23.

CBDC is a digital or virtual currency but it is not comparable to the private virtual currencies or cryptocurrency that have mushroomed over the last decade. Private virtual currencies do not represent any person's debt or liabilities as there is no issuer.

As a financial services innovation, CBDCs are likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the 'future of value transfer', the report said, adding that most central banks worldwide are now in various stages of their evaluation of launching their national digital currencies.

"CBDCs due to its inherent potential of changing the way value transfer happens, provide a more resilient, innovative, and competitive payment system for households, businesses and economies," said Monish Shah, partner, Deloitte India.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech announced that the Central bank will launch its own digital currency. The digital currency issued by the RBI would be numbered in units, just like every fiat currency has an unique number.

The digital rupee blockchain, being developed by the Reserve Bank, would be able to trace all transactions, unlike the current system of mobile wallet offered by private companies.

