Regulatory uncertainty is a barrier for wider bitcoin adoption

Consumers being able to pay for products and services with crypto is seen by many in the industry as a path to wider acceptance of digital currencies. But one major reason more merchants aren’t offering crypto as a payment method is regulatory uncertainty, according to a report presented at the conference by cloud-based payments platform Checkout.com. The report, based on a survey of 3,000 businesses across 10 countries, mostly online marketplaces, financial technology and e-commerce, said that regulatory uncertainty would endure, as the creation of national legal frameworks for regulating crypto has been relatively slow and uneven.