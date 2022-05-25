Rescuing Terra: Founder Do Kwon's revival plan 2.0 wins, launch on 27 May

As per Elliptic Enterprises Co-founder and Chief Scientist Dr. Tom Robinson, in his blog that was latest updated on May 16, highlighted that Terra now claims that the movement of the $3.5 billion in Bitcoin reserves – was conducted to sell the majority of it, in an unsuccessful attempt to support the UST stablecoin. Holders of the LUNA token and UST stable coin collectively lost around $42 billion over the past week. However, $85 million in crypto assets remains in the Terra reserve to compensate them.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}