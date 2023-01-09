Risk Management at crypto firms is in focus following FTX collapse

Although stress testing for lending risks doesn’t apply to custodians that hold assets on behalf of others, BitGo’s Mr. Horowitz, who previously worked as the compliance chief at crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc., said measures such as those established to manage banking risk can help identify potential problems, like those seen at FTX. He said his firm—whose assets under custody include about $1 billion for FTX under the failed exchange’s new management team—conducts an annual audit of financial statements, a review of its anti-money-laundering and know-your-customer programs, and has insurance in cases of fraud and for the potential loss of the cryptokeys for customers’ wallets.

