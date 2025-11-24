Robert Kiyosaki cashes out millions in Bitcoin - still predicts BTC will hit ₹250,000 by 2026

Bitcoin has logged its fourth straight weekly decline, its longest losing streak since June 2024, even as the world’s largest cryptocurrency stages a modest rebound. After sliding to a weekly low of $82,100 on November 21, Bitcoin has bounced back to $87,400, up about 6% from its recent trough and 1.8% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Amid this volatile stretch, Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has doubled down on his pro-Bitcoin outlook—even after revealing that he recently sold $2.25 million worth of BTC for roughly $90,000 cash. The author disclosed the sale in a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), but emphasised that he remains firmly bullish on Bitcoin and intends to repurchase more tokens once new income streams start generating steady cash flow.

The sale, Kiyosaki said, was a strategic reallocation—not a retreat. “I sold $2.25 million in Bitcoin for approximately $90,000. I purchased Bitcoin for $6,000 a coin years ago,” he wrote.

He explained that the move aligns with his long-standing philosophy: convert speculative gains into assets that produce recurring, tax-efficient income. “With the cash from Bitcoin, I am purchasing two surgery centres and investing in a billboard business,” he wrote. According to his calculations, these investments will generate “positive cash flowing approximately $27,500 a month by next February… tax-free.”

This new income will add to what he describes as an already substantial real-estate portfolio that generates “hundreds of thousands per month.” Kiyosaki said these properties form the backbone of his financial stability—and he views his Bitcoin profits as fuel to expand that base.

“This has been my ‘get rich plan’ since I began playing Monopoly with my Rich Dad over 65 years ago.”

Kiyosaki added that he was advised not to publicly disclose the sale due to safety risks, but chose transparency anyway:

“In a world of ‘fake money’ and ‘fake teachers,’ I thought it best you know I practice what I teach.”

The entrepreneur insisted that the move does not reflect a loss of confidence in Bitcoin. Instead, he intends to repurchase BTC using the cash flow from his new businesses. He maintains that Bitcoin remains a superior store of value in a world of accelerating monetary debasement.

Bitcoin Suffers Worst Month Since 2022 His disclosure comes at a time when Bitcoin is facing a severe downturn. BTC fell 7.6% on Friday to $80,553, with monthly losses reaching nearly 25%—making November its worst month since 2022.

The decline has been driven by heavy spot selling, ETF outflows, long-inactive wallets suddenly moving coins, and options-related hedging pressure after Bitcoin slid below the heavily traded $85,000 strike level. Analysts say the $80,000 zone may offer temporary support as hedging flows stabilise.

Even in the middle of the slump, Kiyosaki stands by his long-term prediction: Bitcoin at $250,000 by 2026. He argues that scarcity, network effects, and currency debasement will ultimately push BTC to new highs.

Kiyosaki’s Fiery Rebuttal to Warren Buffett: ‘Fake Money vs People’s Money’ Just days before disclosing his Bitcoin sale, Kiyosaki published one of his strongest Bitcoin-defence posts to date—a lengthy, passionate critique of Warren Buffett’s skepticism toward crypto.

On November 17, he posted:

“WARREN BUFFETT trashes BITCOIN… He trashes Bitcoin saying it is not investing….it is speculation…ie gambling… He is saying a blow off top will wipe out Bitcoiners. And from his worldly view he may be right.”

But Kiyosaki said Buffett fails to acknowledge that supposedly “safe” traditional assets also crash.

“Doesn’t WB know that stocks crash, real estate crashes, and US govt Bonds… are at present being ‘dumped’ by the Japanese and Chinese Central Banks?”

Kiyosaki contrasted himself with Buffett by framing gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum as “real” money—not Wall Street products.

He wrote:

Gold & Silver = “God’s Money”

Bitcoin & Ethereum = “People’s Money”

USD, stocks, bonds, ETFs, REITs = “Fake Money”

He also stated he will never buy ETF versions of gold, silver, or Bitcoin, calling them “fake” or “paper assets.”

“I do not live in a paper house or put paper gas in my car or eat paper apples. Why would I invest in paper assets?”

In his view, the world’s financial problems stem from governments printing unlimited currency:

“There will be only 21 million Bitcoins. Fake Government money is unlimited… infinite.”

Bitcoin Slides but Kiyosaki Says the Wild Ride Is Just Beginning Kiyosaki argues that volatility is irrelevant in the long run, given Bitcoin’s fixed supply and the weakening purchasing power of fiat currencies.

He ended with his trademark warning: “What is your get rich plan? Please take care. The world economy is going on a wild ride.”