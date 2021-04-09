Robinhood first-quarter cryptocurrency traders jump six-fold to 9.5 million

Robinhood currently allows customers to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies, and had said it plans to give customers the ability to deposit and withdraw them for transfers to other wallets as well

Online brokerage Robinhood said on Thursday that 9.5 million users traded cryptocurrency on its platform during the first quarter of 2021, soaring nearly six-fold from the previous quarter.

The price of bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, rose more than 300% in 2020 and last month hit a record high of $61,781.83, but has since come off its highs.

Robinhood currently allows customers to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies, and had said it plans to give customers the ability to deposit and withdraw them for transfers to other wallets as well.

