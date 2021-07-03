Robinhood says experiencing crypto trading and display issues1 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2021, 06:18 AM IST
Online brokerage firm Robinhood said late Friday it is experiencing crypto trading and display issues on its platform and is investigating the issue.
"We’re currently experiencing crypto trading and display issues on Robinhood. We’re working to resolve them as soon as possible," according to a message on the status page of the company's website .
