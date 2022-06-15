Rookie crypto investors see fortunes melt5 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 12:04 AM IST
Some of the drawdowns have been painful for investors, even those working in the Web3 ecosystem
Two years ago, a stream of ads by YouTube influencers got Dheekshan K.S. thinking of cryptocurrencies. So in November, the hotelier from the coastal town of Udupi took the first tentative step, investing a portion of his income in crypto. “I just wanted better returns than FDs."