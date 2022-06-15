Rookie  crypto  investors  see  fortunes  melt

He was not alone. A larger set of crypto investors Mint spoke to also had little to no exposure to equities or other volatile assets. But as crypto entered mainstream consciousness through celebrity endorsements, especially during the Indian Premier League, they were drawn to it —perhaps not always aware of the risks involved. Many of them were from small cities, which have seen greater adoption of cryptocurrencies, according to WazirX, the crypto exchange. After a free run for a year, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) cracked down in February. It mandated that crypto ads follow a set of 12 guidelines and show a “highly risky" disclaimer.