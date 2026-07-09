Russia's largest private lender Alfa Bank tests crypto trading, plans suite of crypto services ahead of govt legislation

Alfa Bank, the largest private bank in Russia, is considering adding cryptocurrency related services to its offerings, according to a report by Cointelegraph, citing local Russian publication RBC. The lender has reportedly began testing crypto trading on its brokerage app with a small set of qualified investors, as per the RBC report.

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Access for retail clients will come after the Russian government approves crypto and digital assets related framework and regulations. The bank is looking for this as early as 2026-end, as per the report.

Testing is underway via the bank's Alfa-Investments and includes a number of tokens such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Tether, USDC, USDt and Zcash, it added.

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Alfa Bank did not respond to queries, according to Cointelegraph. Livemint could not independently verify the reports.

Russian banks preparing for govt's crypto legislation According to another RBC report on 8 July, Dmitry Vitman, COO of Alfa Bank’s corporate and investment banking division, there are plans to offer a “suite of crypto services” once the Russian government's regulation on digital assets is enforced.

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These services will, according to Vitman, include:

Establishing Alfa Bank's own “digital depository” — similar to a digital asset custodian that stores and manages crypto assets.

The digital depository will support its own crypto services and provide support and services to other companies, he added.

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Regulated by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the lender has 510 retail offices in Russia and abroad, according to its website.

The Coin Telegraph report added that other prominent Russian banks — VTB, T-Bank and Sberbank, are also preparing for when the crypto market is regulated.

Russia's crypto framework gains steam Notably, the Cointelegraph report noted that Alfa Bank's enthusiasm for the digital depository, is backed by regulatory focus on the service. The term is a “key part” of the digital assets legislation and establishes such custodians as a new category of participants in the regulated market.

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According to a report by Finance Feed, Russia has extended the commencement date of its crypto regulation to 1 September, from 1 July earlier. First Deputy Central Bank Chairman Vladimir Chistyukhin thinks first legal transactions for the bills will likely be published by November this year, it added.

Notably, the Moscow Exchange is expecting to debut its first crypto transactions by 2026-end. The central bank is to this end mulling approval for banks and brokers to run crypto exchanges, with legislation capping non-qualified investors at 300,000 rubles annually.

Another bill in the works, called ‘On Digital Currency and Digital Rights’ was approved from the Russian State Duma in April 2026 after its first reading. The legislation sets up rules for crypto operations under the central banking authority — the Bank of Russia's oversight, the Cointelegraph report added.

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Also speaking on 8 July, the State Duma’s Financial Market Committee Chairman Anatoly Aksakov said a number of related cryptocurrency legislations are prepped or second reading after amendments suggested during the first readings are added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn