Salman Khan-backed Bollycoin announces launch of Dabangg NFT collection

Salman Khan-backed Bollycoin announces launch of Dabangg NFT collection

Bollycoin also has its own cryptocurrency, which is now listed on decentralised exchanges UniSwap and QuickSwap
03:33 PM IST

  • BollyCoin was created to bring a large portion of all existing iconic Bollywood media onto the blockchain and allow community interests in such media through tokens

Bollywood superstart Salman Khan-backed BollyCoin today announced the launch of its NFT marketplace. The launch will be on 30 December with a collection of NFTs from the Salman Khan starrer iconic Dabangg franchise produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions.

BollyCoin was created to bring a large portion of all existing iconic Bollywood media onto the blockchain and allow community interests in such media through tokens. They directly partner with the owners (production houses and licensors) of original Bollywood media, adding them to the blockchain and turning them into NFTs. These NFTs would be subsequently sold on our platform. For example, an NFT of a scene from an iconic movie that millions of people love.

Bollycoin had announced its arrival in October with plans for a marketplace that would offer a selection of NFTs created from original Bollywood media. However, BollyCoin did not reveal the names of the films it would create NFTs with. According to the website, the collections of NFTs will include movie clips, posters, and stills, among other things.

The platform also has its own cryptocurrency, which is now listed on decentralised exchanges UniSwap and QuickSwap. It is currently partnered with Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productionz, Reel Life Productions, and Salman Khan himself for static NFTs.

Kyle Lopes, BollyCoin, Co-Founder, said, “We’re excited and curious to see the audience’s response to the Dabangg NFT collection. It was one of the most requested films from our community, so we really hope to do it justice. The character and the franchise are undeniably iconic, so it’s definitely an exciting way to kick off our project."

NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles. Their roaring popularity has baffled many but the explosive growth shows no sign of abating.

