Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX team among top political donors before bankruptcy
21 Nov 2022, 05:28 PM IST
Founder focused on contributing to Democrats, while a fellow executive backed GOP
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and members of his team rose from relative obscurity in Washington to be among the biggest donors in US politics, contributing more than $70 million to election campaigns in less than 18 months.