Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX team among top political donors before bankruptcy

The recipients of FTX’s largess included official campaigns and fundraising committees affiliated with either political party, as well as PACs. The biggest single recipient was Protect Our Future, a group that said it is “an organization designed to help elect candidates who will be champions for pandemic prevention," but that also supported pro-crypto candidates, official data shows. The group received $27 million from Mr. Bankman-Fried and an additional $1 million from Nishad Singh, an FTX executive.

