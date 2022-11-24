Sam Bankman-Fried ran FTX like a personal fiefdom, lawyers say6 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 07:35 PM IST
In bankruptcy court, the crypto exchange’s attorneys said a ‘substantial amount’ of the firm’s assets are stolen or missing
In bankruptcy court, the crypto exchange’s attorneys said a ‘substantial amount’ of the firm’s assets are stolen or missing
A substantial amount of FTX’s assets are either missing or stolen, a lawyer for the failed crypto exchange said in court, vowing to cast a wide net to secure potentially billions of dollars in funds that passed through the firm he called the “personal fiefdom" of co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried.