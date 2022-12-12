Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents were there for FTX’s rise, and now its fall

FTX failed last month, brought down after revelations that it used customer funds to prop up a sister trading firm. The company is in bankruptcy proceedings. Regulators and prosecutors are investigating. Customers don’t know if they will ever get their money back. And Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried remain by Mr. Bankman-Fried’s side—as legal advisers, one person familiar with the matter said, but mainly as parents to a son who is in deep trouble.