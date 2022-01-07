Sapio Analytics, an artificial intelligence-based government support organization has joined hands with WazirX NFT marketplace to launch digital collectibles of rare artwork from ancient India. The company claims that this would be the first when ancient Indian artwork would to be converted into a non-fungible token (NFT).

Ancient Artworks of India will now be available for ownership through data-driven government advisory firm Sapio Analytics. This collaboration will feature rare artworks from the ancient times of India.

These works have been photographed and digitally restored by many people, including Indian documentary filmmaker, Benoy K Behl, and selected items are now on offer via NFT. The drop will be made on 7 January 2022.

The introductory NFT is artwork from 5th century CE, that shows the meaning of divinity with the power to elevate the consciousness of those who engage with the art. The artwork belongs to Pitalkhora Buddhist Caves and was photographed by world-renowned filmmaker and art historian Benoy K Behl in 1992.

Commenting on the drop, Vishakha Singh, vice-president, WazirX NFT Marketplace, said, “What makes this drop additionally special is the fact that a firm that works so closely with the government is now recognizing the potential NFTs hold and how blockchain can be used as a source of communication and connection with the new generation."

“The first artwork being launched on WazirX NFT platform is one of the greatest creations by humans ever. We are still offering it at a nominal price to its bidders because we believe that this launch shall initiate a revolution in the world of art, creating a new market for Indian artists who focus on the power of emotions in their artworks, as represented by these ancient works," said Manav Kumar, tech research analyst, Sapio Analytics.

