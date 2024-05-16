SEBI recommends regulators to oversee crypto trade, RBI still sees ‘macro risk’
The position of SEBI contrasts with that of the RBI, which maintains that private digital currencies represent a macroeconomic risk
India's market watchdog has recommended that several regulators oversee trade in cryptocurrencies, documents show, the strongest signal to date that at least some authorities in the country are open to allowing the use of private virtual assets.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started