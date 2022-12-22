SEC heightening scrutiny of auditors’ crypto work5 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 06:51 PM IST
Regulator concerned about cryptocurrency companies overstating audit firms’ narrow reports
The Securities and Exchange Commission is stepping up scrutiny of the work that audit firms are doing for cryptocurrency companies, concerned that investors may be getting a false sense of reassurance from the firms’ reports, a senior official at the regulator said.
