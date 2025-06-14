SEC Taps New Director of Trading and Markets Who Has Crypto Ties

(Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission announced four hires for prominent roles, including a new director of trading and markets who has ties to the crypto industry.

Jamie Selway will lead a division responsible for regulating major securities market participants. He has previously served as the global head of institutional markets at Blockchain.com, as well as the chair of Skew’s board of directors. Coinbase Global Inc. acquired Skew, which provides data visualization and analytics for crypto markets, in 2021.

The announcements come as SEC Chair Paul Atkins has taken a friendlier approach toward cryptocurrency companies and moved to scale back some regulations. He has recently questioned the complexity of compensation disclosures for chief executive officers, discussed potential limits on data collected from hedge funds, and said that crypto broker rules may be overhauled.

Brian Daly will manage the investment management division. He has served as a partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP for the past four years and had worked as a partner in the investment management group of Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP.

Kurt Hohl will be the agency’s chief accountant. He served at the SEC from 1989 to 1997. Hohl then joined Ernst & Young, where he worked as a partner for 26 years before he founded Corallium Advisors, an auditing and regulatory compliance firm.

The agency said that Erik Hotmire will also return to the SEC as chief external affairs officer and director of the Office of Public Affairs.

