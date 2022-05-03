SEC to hire more crypto cops to fight digital frauds

In addition to cryptocurrency issuers and trading platforms, the SEC said the unit will scrutinize newer assets such as nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, which are digital proofs of purchase for items such as art, baseball cards or digital music. NFTs are stored and traded on computer networks using the same technology that powers bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. In some cases, lawyers argue, tradable NFTs can meet the legal definition of securities, which could bring them under the SEC’s oversight.