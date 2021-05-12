SEC warns of bitcoin futures risks in mutual fund investments

The warning comes just weeks after Gary Gensler, who taught classes on digital assets at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, took over as SEC chairman.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has a blunt message for investors in mutual funds that have holdings in Bitcoin futures: Beware of the risks.

“Investor protection and assessing the ongoing compliance of these funds is a top priority for the staff," the SEC said.

"Investor protection and assessing the ongoing compliance of these funds is a top priority for the staff," the SEC said.

His early comments have thrown cold water on speculation that the SEC would quickly approve a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. Last week, he told lawmakers that the cryptocurrency market "could benefit from greater investor protection."

On Tuesday, the SEC said it would “consider whether, in light of the experience of mutual funds investing in the Bitcoin futures market, the Bitcoin futures market could accommodate ETFs." The agency also said staff would:

Scrutinize the Bitcoin futures market to judge whether it “appropriately" supports mutual fund investments in the derivatives

Look at funds’ ability to liquidate their derivatives in the cryptocurrency

Review funds’ valuations of holdings

