SEC widens accessibility of crypto investing with approval of ETFs for ether
Vicky Ge Huang , Caitlin Ostroff , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Summary
- New funds will allow mainstream investors to buy and sell the cryptocurrency as easily as stocks or mutual funds
The Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first U.S. exchange-traded funds holding ether, the largest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin, in an about-face that surprised the crypto community.
