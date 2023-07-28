Sequoia Capital Slashes Crypto Fund as It Downsizes Amid Startup Crunch

Sequoia Capital Slashes Crypto Fund as It Downsizes Amid Startup Crunch2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Brand has come under scrutiny following a series of controversial decisions
Sequoia Capital pared back the size of two major venture funds, including its cryptocurrency fund, as part of a dramatic downsizing the storied venture firm is undertaking amid a broad startup downturn.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×