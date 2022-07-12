Cryptocurrencies are in disarray due to global volatile markets, macroeconomic uncertainties, fear of recessions, monetary policy tightening, and dampening of investors' confidence. Surprisingly, there is one stablecoin, in particular, that was defying this trend. This would be none other than Shiba Inu, one of the top stablecoins listed on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Inu is famous for its unique token which is inspired by a very special dog and has gained quite a popularity in a short period. The crypto market is struggling currently with the valuation diving below $880 billion on Tuesday. Major cryptocurrencies have taken a massive beating due to panic selling resulting in hefty losses for investors, exchanges, and others. But amid the chaos and pressure, Shiba Inu has emerged as a success story with returns of more than 31% in a year. The token has also outperformed the leader Bitcoin.

