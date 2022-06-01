Shiba Inu founder deletes all tweets and blog posts

Created in August 2020 by an anonymous person known as Ryoshi, Shiba Inu coin’s price is negligible, which allows investors to hold billions and even trillions of this coin. Shiba Inu is a breed of hunting dog from Japan, and the coin, which carries its name, was nicknamed the ‘dogecoin killer’. Shiba Inu aspired to be an Ethereum-based alternative to dogecoin (DOGE).

