Shiba Inu is among four crypto tokens listed on Robinhood

Robinhood has been active around its crypto offerings in recent days -- last week, it announced the rollout of its cryptocurrency wallet, which granted access to more than 2 million customers who were on a waiting list for the product. The wallet enables users to interact with crypto outside of Robinhood’s trading platform, including allowing them to buy non-fungible tokens, Bloomberg reported. The product was first announced in September, not long after Robinhood Chief Executive Vlad Tenev said that such a wallet was in high demand among customers.