Shiba Inu may have no value by 2030: survey

Following its listing on the Coinbase exchange in September, Shiba Inu, which was launched as an alternative to Dogecoin, grew 300% within nine days in October, to feature among the top 20 cryptos in terms of market cap. With the backing of several tech leaders, including Elon Musk and Ethereum founder Vitalk Buterin, its value grew due to its low entry price barrier. It is now priced at $0.00001162, as per Coinmarketcap.