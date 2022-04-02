Shiba Inu plans to enter Metaverse. Key highlights here

The creators in the blog stated that while the ecosystem ($SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE) continues to grow, and evolve over time, 2022 is aimed to be a year full of surprises with new implementations like Shibarium, which will be the Layer 2 (L2) in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, and even SHI, the Shiba Ecosystem stablecoin that is going to open new investment opportunities through the system Shib is currently developing.