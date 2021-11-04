Shiba whale wallets with billions hounded by crypto detectives

As the frenzy cooled off in recent days, yanking the coin’s market value down by 31% to about $35 billion, the crypto world’s attention has been fixated on the handful of “whale" wallets that control most of the Shiba tokens in existence. And there’s unsettling news for all the minnows who bought Shiba Inu and are sitting on paper gains of a lifetime: One of the whales has been moving the coins into different wallets, raising concern the holder is about to sell.

