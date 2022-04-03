Short sellers bet tether, crypto’s central bank, is vulnerable to a run

Tether said that it has consciously reduced its commercial-paper holdings since its settlement with New York’s attorney general, including a 21% drop in the last three months of 2021. In response to questions about credit exposure to Chinese property developers, Tether referred to a January report from crypto exchange Coinbase that looked at what Tether has disclosed about its commercial paper. That report said that even if Tether “had owned any short-term liabilities associated with weak sectors, such as Chinese real estate, it would no longer be in its portfolio, as rating agencies have downgraded much of that debt to sub-investment grade over the past year."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}