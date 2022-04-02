Should Bitcoin be accepted as salaries? Know these factors first

Trading in Bitcoin began in 2009 without any source of its management or owner. No one up to this date is aware of who invented this digital coin, however, many speculations and names have popped up. 'Satoshi Nakamoto' is presumed to be the pseudonymous person or persons claiming to be based in Japan, as the inventor of bitcoin. However, these are still not confirmed as of date. But that hasn't stopped Bitcoin's frenzy stun the world of the markets.