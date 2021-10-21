Should Indians invest in bitcoin ETFs listed in US?

“Once the ETFs come along, a lot of pension funds and retirement funds can put them into their portfolios. There will be a lot of capital, which will get piled on. Grayscale has also applied for an ETF and they are basically vouching for a spot ETF. Once the spot is there that is linked to physical bitcoin, and the benchmarking will become much easier, said Amit Kumar Gupta, a New Delhi-based portfolio manager at Adroit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd, a Sebi-registered portfolio management firm.