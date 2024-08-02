Should investors continue to invest in cryptos in the light of massive hack—What is the way forward?

Amid a range of crypto frauds and scams, digital currency investors are increasingly becoming circumspect. Investors are riding between the waves of hope and fear with one of the two gaining prominence from time to time

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published2 Aug 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Former US President and Presidential nominee for Republican party Donald Trump started accepting crypto donations in May and told stakeholders at Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee that “You're going to be very happy with me.”
Former US President and Presidential nominee for Republican party Donald Trump started accepting crypto donations in May and told stakeholders at Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee that “You’re going to be very happy with me.” (Getty Images via AFP)

Ambitious investors with high-risk appetite tend to opt for cryptocurrencies to make quick returns and at times – to make huge returns in the long run. Sadly, from time to time, some fraud here, and another hack there shakes the boat to such an extent that cryptocurrencies as an investment instrument get a bad name and are seen as a hot potato, particularly for retail investors.

Last month WazirX, a leading crypto exchange in India, saw a massive security breach leading to the loss of over $230 million, which accounted for 45 percent of customers’ funds.

The stolen tokens reportedly included $100 million worth of shiba inu and $52 million in ether.

Interestingly, this was not the first time that such a massive loss took place in the crypto sector. From FTX in the US and Quadriga in Canada to digital currencies scam in Uttarakhand, a slew of frauds occurred in the recent past, thus shaking the trust of investors in cryptos as an asset class.

Also Read | Trump Vows to Make the US A ‘Crypto Capital’ & ‘Bitcoin Superpower’

But what one would wonder is whether it is rational to invest in cryptocurrencies when such massive scams can reel the sector and leave a major crypto exchange beleaguered with a loss of gigantic proportions.

In the Budget 2024, there was no explicit positive development that could please crypto currency investors while 1 percent TDS on crypto transactions continues.

Hope still lingers?

For the optimists, there are numerous reasons to stay upbeat. One of them is US Presidential nominee for Republicans Donald Trump who started accepting crypto donations in May and recently stated at Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, that if crypto is going to define the future, “I want [it] to be mined, minted and made in the USA. If bitcoin is going to the moon ... I want America to be the nation that leads the way,” he said.

Also Read | Bitcoin jumps 3% to hit $65,000 level; Ethereum, Altcoin XRP surge 11%

Meanwhile, back home in India, stakeholders of the crypto sector are more enthused than not. For instance, Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, says, "Bitcoin is currently riding a wave of positive momentum amid heightened trading activity spurred by former President Trump’s announcement to establish Bitcoin as a US strategic asset at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville. The global cryptocurrency market is reflecting this enthusiasm, boasting a market cap of $2.47 trillion. This surge in interest highlights the growing confidence among investors and the broader crypto community.”

To sum up, one can view a hack orscam as an accident of sorts and move on, while it can also be seen as symptomatic of an unregulated scheme of things where risk outweighs gain.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 02:06 PM IST
HomeMarketsCryptocurrencyShould investors continue to invest in cryptos in the light of massive hack—What is the way forward?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

158.00
03:07 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-5.05 (-3.1%)

Bharat Electronics

302.75
03:07 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-8.4 (-2.7%)

Indian Oil Corporation

177.30
03:07 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-2.45 (-1.36%)

Tata Motors

1,096.85
03:07 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-47.75 (-4.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

ADANI WILMAR

383.00
02:58 PM | 2 AUG 2024
34.8 (9.99%)

PCBL

377.45
02:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
30.9 (8.92%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

117.00
02:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
7.6 (6.95%)

One 97 Communications

529.00
02:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
31.8 (6.4%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.00-87.00
    Chennai
    71,932.001,514.00
    Delhi
    71,023.00-88.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.00333.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue