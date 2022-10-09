Should you invest in cryptocurrencies rather than gold this Diwali?

Diwali festival is nearing and Indian citizens are already in preparation. In this festival, Indians plan to invest in physical assets whose value typically increases in the future like houses or so-called gold. But, investment pools have become vast and diverse with each passing time. Market-related instruments like stocks, mutual funds, SIPs, and ETFs among others have also gained popularity. That being said, the demand for cryptocurrencies has also gained momentum as investors' appetite accelerates in this market. Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual form of currency that utilises cryptography for secure transactions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}