Signature Bank closure deals another blow to crypto industry1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 06:07 AM IST
- The US Treasury Department said the lender was closed by New York state financial regulators on Sunday and that all depositors will have access to their money on Monday.
The closure of Signature Bank, a lender that counted a number of crypto companies as customers even as it recently signaled a pullback from the industry, marks another major setback for digital assets.
