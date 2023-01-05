Silvergate raced to cover $8.1 billion in withdrawals during crypto meltdown3 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 06:25 PM IST
- Bank sold assets at a loss to cover withdrawals and cut 40% of its staff but remains committed to crypto
The collapse of crypto exchange FTX sparked a run on Silvergate Capital Corp., forcing the bank to sell assets at a steep loss to cover some $8.1 billion in withdrawals.
