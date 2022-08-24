Coinhako believes the market downturn is an opportunity to get into the digital assets space and boost business with large companies and high-net-worth investors.
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinhako is hiring in areas such as institutional sales and trading as they seek expansion in the Southeast Asia market. Coinhako believes the market downturn is an opportunity to get into the digital assets space and boost business with large companies and high-net-worth investors.

In an interview, Collin Cheong, director of corporate development, said that Coinhako is hiring "aggressively" in areas like institutional sales and trading, as it seeks to boost business with bigger firms and high-net-worth investors, as reported by Bloomberg.

During the interview, Cheong highlighted, that more forward-looking institutions will be looking at this market downturn as an opportunity to get involved in the digital assets space by either investing in the asset class itself or building the necessary infrastructure to support the next step up in digital assets adoption.
Cheong also revealed in the interview, that Coinhako’s institutional subsidiary has witnessed more activity and interest from clients like asset-management firms and family offices based in Asia looking to get access to digital assets.
Thereby, Coinhako aims to grow in Southeast Asia and then further broadly throughout the region, he said.
This month, many crypto exchanges like Coinbase, Crypto.com, Swyftx, and Hodlnaut are laying off their staff strength due to vulnerable financial health caused by deep volatile market conditions.
There is an illiquidity crisis faced by many cryptocurrency exchanges after TerraUSD and Luna's collapse followed by the toppling of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC).
However, Coinhako is not alone in defying the layoff trend in crypto market, other companies like Binance and CryptoQuant are also adding jobs.
Estabilished in 2014, Coinhako is one of the most recognised wallets in Asia.
Coinhako was created with a simple value proposition – to create a simple and hassle-free way to access Bitcoin. Over the years, the exchange has expanded on this to provide access to a wide variety of digital assets. The company aims to enable access to the crypto-economy across Asia.
Coinhako is widely recognised as one of the easiest platforms for retail buyers, boasting robust features, user-centric design, and uncomplicated trading processes, to provide secure and seamless access to a wide variety of cryptocurrencies. Coinhako is available on web browsers, the App Store and Google Play store.