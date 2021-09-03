Singapore tells Binance to halt service in latest Crypto hit

“MAS is likely to take a holistic view on the application and consider the fact that Binance (global) has been put on the investor alert list," said Nizam Ismail, founder of Ethikom Consultancy, a Singapore-based consultant, which advises firms on compliance and regulation. “Binance (global) would have to show that it has remediated any shortcomings and that it will not, going forward, solicit trades from Singapore resident customers."