Social crypto trading platform Tarality launches its mobile app

“As the crypto wave sweeps across the globe, investors are increasingly using their phones to manage their investments. Tarality aims to boost crypto adoption through its mobile application, offering a unique and simple-to-use interface for beginners in the space," the company said in its statement.
Like social media platforms, the app has a news feed, called the Tarality Feed, which allows users to share and view other users’ posts and get the latest information on crypto and trending topics with trusted news sources to keep investors in the loop in real-time.
“With the mobile app launch, the company aims to push its vision to provide a safe, accessible, and preferable environment for all tiers of traders in Kanpur. The exchange will offer an extensive range of products through the mobile app, making trading available for everyone " said Abhijit Shukla, CEO and director, Tarality.
The company said the app was intended to be a single destination for cryptocurrency enthusiasts to get information about real-time prices, latest news, data and charts on virtual currencies. “It will even provide courses related to cryptocurrencies," the company said in its statement.
“Also, with the increasing adoption of digital currencies across the world, cryptocurrencies have emerged as a viable and lucrative trading option for investors. The upsurge in crypto trading volume is encouraging the young investors from even tier II and III cities to take a peep into the market" Shukla said.
The company claimed that it is a crypto banking platform that aims to streamline the laborious and error-prone process of traditional banking platforms by providing greater transparency, enhanced security and high-speed transactions with multiple modules such as staking, swapping, exchange, banking and insurance.
The app also contains Tarality Wallet, which will allow users to store their tokens securely. “The Tarality App is a user-friendly platform that facilitates mobile transactions and supports stablecoin storage," the company said.