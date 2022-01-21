"Solana has been going multiple lower lows and failing to break the resistance. Currently in the daily candle charts, if the bulls can push and break 20 days EMA at $149.82, there is a high chance it will hit $163 of 40 days MA. The RSI is showing a good signal for buyers at below 40. Countering the bulls if the bears push down to support at $133, can be a bad picture for SOLUSD," suggested Unocoin's Vishwanath.

