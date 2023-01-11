Cryptocurrencies Solana, Cardano start the year strong as tokens see price bump2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 01:25 PM IST
- Cryptocurrencies Cardano and Solana have seen a significant price increase in the past week
Cryptocurrency Solana is starting the new year strong after a 94% plunge in 2022. Solana's price has rallied more than 20% in the last seven days to $16 whereas another crypto Cardano has surged over 25% during the period to $0.31, as per CoinGecko.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started