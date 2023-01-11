Cryptocurrencies Solana, Cardano start the year strong as tokens see price bump

"Cardano and Solana have seen a significant price increase in the past week. They have recovered after reaching lows in December. The crypto market's overall recovery, specifically Bitcoin's, may have contributed to the rebound of these altcoins. Accumulation of whales may also have played a role. Additionally, Solana's meme coin, 'BONK', might have added to its value increase. Due to these reasons, there has been a rise in large transactions by investors and traders seeking to capitalize on the current price spike," said chief executive officer and Co-founder, Edul Patel, Mudrex.