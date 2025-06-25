SPACs Are Back. What Could Go Wrong This Time?

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Following a surge in new listings by special purpose acquisition companies, one can’t help but worry about how astonishingly short Wall Street’s memory is. These cash shells experienced a spectacular boom and bust in 2020-2022 as unrealistic valuations and retail investor enthusiasm for firms with little or no revenue ended in bankruptcies, shareholder litigation and financially painful liquidations. Now, this maligned asset class is off to the races again.

Advertisement

US SPACs have raised $11 billion so far this year compared with less than $2 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They’ll try to find a firm to merge with, providing them with a shortcut to joining the public markets amid a still fairly tepid revival of traditional initial public offerings. SPACs have accounted for almost two-thirds of US IPO volume so far this year and more than 40% of proceeds, according to SPAC Analytics.

For now, there aren’t as many chasing deals as during the last bull market, and retail investor speculation isn’t as extreme. Furthermore, some longstanding problems — such as publishing outlandish financial forecasts and paying elevated banker fees — show signs of improving.

Advertisement

Yet SPACs may still have misaligned incentives; insiders can make money even when others don’t, and not finding a deal risks a loss of their capital. Moreover, these investment vehicles are increasingly seeking to merge with crypto companies. What could go wrong?

After giving so-called blank-check firms a wide berth due to perceived regulatory risks, bulge bracket banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are tiptoeing back into the market; meanwhile, prolific sponsors like Michael Klein and Alec Gores are putting money to work. Chamath Palihapitiya, a venture capitalist whose roster of SPAC deals often ended with retail investors losing their shirts, also appears to want back in, even with tens of thousands of respondents to a self-commissioned poll on X.com begging him to stay out.June 18, 2025

Advertisement

Hedge funds and arbitrageurs are suddenly finding it more difficult to win allocations in SPAC IPOs; sponsors are having to put up less risk capital and, in some cases, they’re able to raise so-called PIPE (private investment in public equity) financing to supplement the SPAC’s cash (such capital acts as an important external endorsement of the deal value and had all but disappeared during the downturn).

Why the revival now? Animal spirits have returned; 10% of pre-deal SPACs and 25% of those with announced transactions are trading comfortably above the value of their cash, according to data provider SPAC Research.

The political and regulatory environment has also evolved. In the wake of the US Securities and Exchange Commission overhauling SPAC rules last year to enhance investor protections, sponsors are more wary about publishing multiyear financial forecasts; but on the issue of underwriter liability the SEC’s review stopped short of delivering a knockout blow. SEC Chair and SPAC critic Gary Gensler has since been replaced by Paul Atkins, who’s expected to pursue a friendlier approach.

Advertisement

'The signs are the regulatory environment is back to the business of capital formation and that's helping foster the market,' says Julian Klymochko, chief executive officer of Accelerate Financial Technologies, which has a SPAC-focused fund.

Of course, President Donald Trump also has some affinity for blank-check firms: His Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., parent of Truth Social, went public last year after merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Now the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is joining the board of online firearms retailer GrabAGun, which is going public via one of anti-woke financier Omeed Malik’s investment vehicles, Colombier Acquisition Corp. II. The deal has been well-received, with Colombier’s shares trading at a roughly 35% premium to the value of its cash, valuing the firm at almost $450 million. GrabAGun’s revenue declined 3% to $93 million last year.

Advertisement

According to my calculations based on figures in this prospectus, the president’s son is set to receive 300,000 shares currently worth more than $4 million, while the Colombier sponsor would receive shares and warrants worth around $76 million (for which it paid a bit more than $5 million); meanwhile, the owners of GrabAGun will be allowed to cash out $50 million of the more than $170 million held by the SPAC. Referring to the company as the “Amazon of Guns,” a spokesperson told me media attention from the transaction had drawn new customers to the platform.

In terms of SPAC IPO bookrunners, Cantor Fitzgerald LP has led the pack this year, underwriting around a dozen transactions. After Cantor’s former chairman and CEO Howard Lutnick became US Commerce Secretary, the firm is now chaired by Lutnick’s son Brandon, 27, who also heads Cantor-sponsored SPACs.

Advertisement

In April, one of those investment vehicles, Cantor Equity Partners Inc., announced a merger with Bitcoin investment vehicle Twenty One Capital Inc.; since then, the shares have trebled, valuing the combination at around $11.5 billion, far more than the Bitcoin it’s set to hold. A similar vehicle, ProCAP BTC, founded by crypto influencer Anthony Pompliano, this week confirmed plans to go public via a different SPAC, Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I. whose sponsor is a subsidiary of Cohen & Co.

With other SPACs indicating they plan to target crypto or blockchain firms, the sector feels to today’s recovering SPAC market what neophyte electric-vehicle manufacturers were during the last boom — a catalyst, but also a potentially risky bet.

Yet it makes sense that SPAC sponsors are targeting speculative sectors — quantum computing, autonomous trucking and the nuclear industry are also popular — because deals must generate investor excitement to discourage hedge funds that seed SPACs with cash from asking for their money back with interest, a process known as redemption. On average around 95% of the SPAC money was redeemed in deals that have closed so far this year, according to SPAC Research data.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, of the roughly 20 companies that have gone public via a SPAC this year, I calculate the median has declined around 75% compared with the $10 IPO price, indicating investors lack confidence this cycle will create more value than the last. Until this grim track record improves, expect the nascent SPAC revival to remain fragile.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Chris Bryant is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies in Europe. Previously, he was a reporter for the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion