Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Speculation on cryptocurrencies ‘not healthy at all’: FM Sitharaman

Speculation on cryptocurrencies ‘not healthy at all’: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 on Saturday
2 min read . 07:43 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there is certainly a well consulted bill on cryptocurrencies which is coming in Parliament after the Cabinet nod

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that a lot of speculation is taking place on cryptocurrencies, which are “not healthy at all."  Her comments came during the HT Leadership Summit on Saturday as the government prepares to get a legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies in the Parliament during the ongoing Winter session.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that a lot of speculation is taking place on cryptocurrencies, which are “not healthy at all."  Her comments came during the HT Leadership Summit on Saturday as the government prepares to get a legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies in the Parliament during the ongoing Winter session.

The Finance Minister said there is certainly a well consulted bill on cryptocurrencies which is coming in Parliament after the Cabinet nod.

The Finance Minister said there is certainly a well consulted bill on cryptocurrencies which is coming in Parliament after the Cabinet nod.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“There is a lot of speculation...that's not healthy at all," she said while replying to a question whether she thinks that a lot of unregulated speculation is taking place on digital currencies.

The government has listed Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha Bulletin-Part II for introduction in the ongoing Winter Session. The bill seeks to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Bulletin said.

The proposed legislation reportedly seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, with certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.

Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha earlier this week while replying to a series of questions had said the new bill takes into account the rapidly changing dimensions in virtual currency space, and incorporates features of the earlier bill that could not be taken up.

Asked if the government proposes to ban misleading advertisements in media, she had said the guidelines of Advertising Standards Council of India are being studied and their regulations are also being looked into "so that we can take, if necessary, some kind of a position or a decision to see how we are going to handle it".

She had said the government, RBI and Sebi have been cautioning people about the cryptocurrencies that could be a “high risk" area and “more can be done" to create awareness.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Asian Paints vs Berger Paints: Which is Better?

Decoding the data behind GDP, capex and telecom tariffs

Bharat Bond ETF 2032: Low-risk, but perhaps not for eve ...

Bharat Bond ETF 2032: Low-risk, but perhaps not for eve ...

On the economic growth, Sitharaman at the HT Leadership Summit said, the GDP number this year would be very encouraging and India would emerge as the fastest growing large economy in the world.

With regard to food inflation, she said, there are supply constraints because of floods in some parts of the country leading to price rise of perishable products.

She, however, expressed hope that prices of those commodities in short supply would cool down by January.

On edible oil, she said, enough and more imports have been allowed and that should take care of the spike in prices. With a fresh harvest of mustard seeds, she said prices of that would also moderate soon.

Asked about meeting the disinvestment target of 1.75 lakh crore during the current financial year, she said, "we are progressing with each one of them (BPCL strategic sale, LIC IPO). The detailing requires a lot of time."

Air India handing over to Tata Group would be done by December 31, she added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!