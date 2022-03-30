Indian law enforcement agencies are struggling to keep pace with a surge in crypto-related scams and thefts over the past year and slow progress in resolving such crimes. In most cases, criminals lure people into investing in fake mining scams or trick them into joining fake exchanges and wallets created with the sole purpose of stealing cryptos.

“Investigating crypto crimes is technically challenging. The success rate is very low and we have managed to crack very few cases so far," said Triveni Singh, superintendent of police, cybercrime, in Uttar Pradesh police. “I’ve also come across cases where criminals hack into genuine wallets and then transfer the cryptocurrencies to wallets controlled by them," he added.

Unlike the theft of fiat money from online wallets or bank accounts, which can be traced to destination accounts or wallets, tracking stolen cryptos is trickier due to the decentralized nature of blockchain platforms—the underlying technology behind cryptos designed to protect user anonymity.

Vicky Ray, principal researcher at Unit 42, the threat intelligence arm of security firm Palo Alto Networks, points out that criminals have made tracking crypto crimes more complex by moving money from one wallet to multiple wallets and then using mixers, which convert one cryptocurrency into another, making tracking even more difficult. The anonymity associated with cryptos are being used in India and elsewhere for tax evasion, money laundering, and to buy illicit goods and services.

However, it’s not only user anonymity that makes tracking impossible but the entire process is time-consuming and with low success rates. Mukul Shrivastava, partner, Forensic and Integrity Services, EY India points out, criminals can be traced by tracking trading on crypto exchanges, tracking IP (internet protocol or web) addresses, and more. However, in most cases, transactions are carried out using spoofed IP addresses, virtual private networks, or on public WiFi systems, which make things a tad more difficult. In such cases, it might be a good idea to use a web crawler for gathering information, and using predictive modelling and artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies.

While blockchain platforms may be designed for anonymity, they also leave a trail of transactions that cannot be deleted. “But to trace this trail can take years," said Shrivastava. According to Singh, that law enforcement agencies often seek assistance from crypto exchanges for information on transactions. They also use open-source forensic analysis tools to get transaction details on public blockchains. Blockparser and Blockchain Explorer are some of the tools commonly used by law enforcement agencies to analyze blockchain ledgers. However, there’s still work to be done. Shrivastava said tracking crypto crimes is still a grey area. “This space is evolving so fast that catching up will always be a challenge for any enforcement agency, be it in India or globally," he said.

To be sure, crypto crimes have been growing globally. According to a January 2022 report from blockchain tracking firm Chainalysis, cybercriminals laundered $8.6 billion worth of cryptocurrency in 2021 globally by transferring cryptos from illicit addresses to addresses hosted by services. India, on its part, does not have a legal framework for cryptos yet. Crypto frauds are handled under existing cyber laws. Despite this, crypto transactions in the country have soared. Though there is some dispute over the actual number of crypto investors in India, some of the biggest crypto exchanges such as CoinSwitch Kuber claim to have over 15 million users.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.