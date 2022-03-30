Spurt in crypto crimes continues to dog law enforcement agencies

While blockchain platforms may be designed for anonymity, they also leave a trail of transactions that cannot be deleted. “But to trace this trail can take years," said Shrivastava. According to Singh, that law enforcement agencies often seek assistance from crypto exchanges for information on transactions. They also use open-source forensic analysis tools to get transaction details on public blockchains. Blockparser and Blockchain Explorer are some of the tools commonly used by law enforcement agencies to analyze blockchain ledgers. However, there’s still work to be done. Shrivastava said tracking crypto crimes is still a grey area. “This space is evolving so fast that catching up will always be a challenge for any enforcement agency, be it in India or globally," he said.