Blockchain technology company Blockstream Mining said on Saturday that Square Inc will invest $5 million to build an open-source, solar-powered bitcoin mining facility at one of Blockstream's U.S. sites.

Blockstream, in an announcement on its blog, said the "facility will be a proof-of-concept for a 100% renewable energy Bitcoin mine at scale."

Square, in a tweet, said it was teaming up with Blockstream as part of its Bitcoin Clean Energy Initiative.

We’re committed to driving further adoption and efficiency of renewables within the bitcoin ecosystem, which is why we’ve teamed up with @Blockstream to launch an open-source renewable energy mining project as part of our Bitcoin Clean Energy Initiative. (1/2) — Square (@Square) June 5, 2021

