Blockchain technology company Blockstream Mining said on Saturday that Square Inc will invest $5 million to build an open-source, solar-powered bitcoin mining facility at one of Blockstream's U.S. sites.

Square, in a tweet, said it was teaming up with Blockstream as part of its Bitcoin Clean Energy Initiative.

